Turkey's Erdogan warns oil companies over projects with Greek Cypriots
July 10, 2017 / 10:59 AM / in a month

Turkey's Erdogan warns oil companies over projects with Greek Cypriots

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said an important opportunity was wasted at last week's failed talks on Cyprus, and warned it was unacceptable that some energy companies were taking part in what he called irresponsible measures by Greek Cypriots.

"It is impossible to appreciate that some energy companies are acting with, and becoming part of some irresponsible measures taken by Greek Cypriots. I want to remind them that they could lose a friend like Turkey," Erdogan told a petroleum conference in Istanbul.

Erdogan did not name the companies. Last month, Cyprus issued a maritime advisory for a natural gas drill from July to October in a step opposed by Turkey, which challenges the divided island's jurisdiction to search for hydrocarbons.

Total TOTF.PA won an offshore exploration license from Cyprus for drilling this year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

