Turkey sounding out investors for two-part Samurai bonds
November 21, 2017 / 6:20 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey sounding out investors for two-part Samurai bonds

Takahiro Okamoto

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey is sounding out investors for a two-tranche offering of Samurai bonds, according to market sources.

A tranche of 10-year bonds, with a partial guarantee from Japan Bank for International Cooperation, is being sounded out at around 0.53 percent.

The other, without a JBIC guarantee, involves three-year notes, being sounded out in the 170-190 basis points area over yen offer-side swaps.

Official marketing is expected to begin on Monday. (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
