Turkey 5-year credit default swaps at 4-1/2 mth high-IHS Markit

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish sovereign debt rose on Tuesday to a 4-1/2 month high, driven up by investor worries about high inflation, the current account and geopolitical tensions related to Syria.

Turkish five-year credit default swaps rose to 212 basis points (bps) according to data from IHS Markit, the highest level since mid-November, and up 5 bps from Monday’s close.

The lira has also weakened to another record low against the dollar.