FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
March 20, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto to list up to 29.81 percent -draft prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto will list up to 29.81 percent of its shares on the Istanbul bourse, including the greenshoe option, a draft prospectus published on Tuesday showed.

The company did not specify a date for the offering, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in February that DeFacto would go public in May along with three other Turkish firms.

DeFacto is among a second wave of companies that will go public this year, as Turkish companies take advantage of stock prices at record levels and robust international demand for Turkish listings. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.