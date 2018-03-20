Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto to list up to 29.81 percent -draft prospectus

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto will list up to 29.81 percent of its shares on the Istanbul bourse, including the greenshoe option, a draft prospectus published on Tuesday showed.

The company did not specify a date for the offering, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in February that DeFacto would go public in May along with three other Turkish firms.

DeFacto is among a second wave of companies that will go public this year, as Turkish companies take advantage of stock prices at record levels and robust international demand for Turkish listings. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)