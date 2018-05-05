Turkish retailer DeFacto cancels IPO on low demand -Is Yatirim Menkul

ANKARA, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto has cancelled its initial public offering, citing low demand stemming from recent high volatility in emerging markets, said Is Yatirim Menkul, a local broker for the IPO.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange overnight on Friday, Is Yatirim Menkul said DeFacto’s board “will evaluate the transaction in the future”.

A draft prospectus revealed in March that DeFacto aimed to list up to 29.81 percent of its shares. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)