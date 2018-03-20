UPDATE 1-Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto to list up to 29.81 percent -draft prospectus

(Adds details, background)

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkish clothing retailer DeFacto will list up to 29.81 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO), including the greenshoe option, a draft prospectus published on Tuesday showed.

Defacto, which has presence in 22 countries with more than 450 stores, said its IPO will see 68.5 million lira nominal value shares on the Istanbul stock exchange if the over allotment option is fully exercised.

The IPO will be done through capital increase and stake sale by the current stakeholders, the prospectus said.

The company did not specify a date or pricing for the offering, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in February that DeFacto would go public in May along with three other Turkish firms.

DeFacto is among a second wave of companies that will go public this year, as Turkish companies take advantage of stock prices at record levels and robust international demand for Turkish listings.

Already this year, IPOs from energy firm Enerjisa Enerji , private hospital MLP Saglik Hizmetler and port operator Trabzon Port have raised a combined $762 million.

DeFacto, which sells ready-wear clothing and jeans, recorded a revenue of 2.65 billion lira and profit of 61.3 million lira at the end of 2017, up 30 percent and 191 percent year on year respectively. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans and Pritha Sarkar)