Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defmin

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey will cooperate with France and Italy on developing a national missile defence system project, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Tuesday, saying the focus was on development of the systems rather than purchasing.

“We will meet our immediate demands by buying the S-400 systems, and develop our own national air and missile defence systems on the other hand,” Isik said in an interview on state television channel TRT Haber.

“All technical work is completed, and we have arrived at the final decision point on buying S-400 systems from Russia,” Isik added. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)