FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defmin
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 4, 2017 / 8:54 AM / in 3 months

Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey will cooperate with France and Italy on developing a national missile defence system project, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Tuesday, saying the focus was on development of the systems rather than purchasing.

“We will meet our immediate demands by buying the S-400 systems, and develop our own national air and missile defence systems on the other hand,” Isik said in an interview on state television channel TRT Haber.

“All technical work is completed, and we have arrived at the final decision point on buying S-400 systems from Russia,” Isik added. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.