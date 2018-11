ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has applied to Turkey’s competition authority to take over Turkish lender Denizbank, a posting on the competition authority’s website showed on Thursday.

In May, Emirates NBD agreed to buy Denizbank from Russia’s state-owned Sberbank for $3.2 billion to help establish itself as a leading bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)