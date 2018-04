ANKARA, April 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogus Holding is in talks with banks on debt restructuring, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

“There is a problem in the group’s cash flow, and it is normal for it to start talks with banks in this regard,” one source said.

Dogus declined to comment. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncan and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)