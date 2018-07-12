FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

CORRECTED-Turkey's Dogus says refinancing talks continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove reference to Garanti Bank)

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogus Holding said on Thursday its refinancing talks were at a final stage and that claims the negotiations had ended in disagreement were not true.

Reuters reported this week that creditors of Dogus, which owns restaurants made famous by the “Salt Bae” internet meme, were at odds over the restructuring of some 2 billion euro in debt.

Dogus also said on Thursday it had not sold any shares of Garanti Bank in the last 16 months and therefore could not be held responsible for the recent decline in the bank’s shares. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

