LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkish dollar bonds fell across the curve on Friday, with the 2043 issue tumbling to its lowest since mid-January, according to Tradeweb data, after President Tayyip Erdogan said U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights brought the region close to a new crisis.

The 2043 issue tumbled more than 2 cents, the data showed. (Reporting By Tom Arnold, Editing by Helen Reid)