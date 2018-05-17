FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 8:09 AM / in 2 hours

EBRD says considering investment in Turkish renewable energy company

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it is considering an equity investment in Turkey’s Ictas renewable energy company in the form of a capital increase.

The investment will support the development and diversification of the Ictas renewable energy company portfolio of power plants, which currently consists of around 400 megawatts of hydro power plants and plans for numerous renewable projects, the EBRD said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

