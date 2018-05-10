FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Credit Guarantee Fund signs €300 mln loan deal with EBRD for women entrepreneurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF) signed a 300 million euro loan deal with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support women entrepreneurs, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

The KGF is designed to stimulate the economy by guaranteeing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises that could not otherwise get credit. Its volume was increased by more than ten-fold to 250 billion lira in March 2017. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Ece Toksabay)

