Erdogan advisor says no emergency cenbank meet planned in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting to announce an economic reform package, in Istanbul, Turkey March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An economic advisor for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there would be no emergency meeting of the central bank and that interest rates would not be lowered suddenly.

Erdogan abruptly ousted the hawkish central bank governor at the weekend and replaced him with a like-minded critic of high rates. The next scheduled monetary policy meeting is April 15.

Speaking to broadcaster Haberturk, Yigit Bulut said Turks sold $5.1 billion on Monday to profit off high exchange rates, while corporates sold $2.1 billion.

He added that the sharp fall in Istanbul’s main share index was a speculative attack, and temporary.