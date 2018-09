ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akbank secured a multi-syndicated loan facility in dollars and euros from international markets equivalent to $980 million with a 367-day maturity, it said on Thursday.

The loan was $285 million in dollars and 591 million euros and had an all-in cost of libor +2.75 percent per annum and euribor +2.65 percent respectively, Akbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.