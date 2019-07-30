Turkey's Albayrak says budget deficit-to GDP will be below 3% in 2019

ANKARA, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central government income has slowed but the second half of the year will be positive, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, adding that the budget deficit-to-GDP ratio will be less than 3% at year-end.

The government target for the ratio announced in September was 1.9%. The central government budget recorded a deficit of 78.58 billion lira as of end-June, official data showed. The government’s forecast for 2019 year-end deficit is 80.6 billion lira.

Albayrak told a news conference in Ankara that the public sector does not have problems with debt levels and that it did not experience difficulties in borrowing. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)