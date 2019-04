WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - White House aide Jared Kushner held a meeting with Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The content of their discussion was not immediately available. Albayrak, who is also Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, met with Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, during a nearly week-long trip to Washington.