ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 2019 automotive sales are seen at 450,000 vehicles, including heavy commercial vehicles, said Ali Bilaloglu, chairman for Turkey’s Automotive Distributors Association (ODD), at a news conference on Wednesday.

Turkey’s automotive sales are seen contracting 38.8 percent in 2018, the general coordinator for the ODD had said earlier. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)