ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s auto sales are seen contracting 38.8 percent in 2018, an official for Turkey’s Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Wednesday, adding that production is expected to slow down by five percent.

Hayri Erce, general coordinator for ODD, also said during a news conference that Turkey’s automotive exports would decrease 2.5 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)