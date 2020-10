FILE PHOTO: People inspect cars for sale in an open air market in Ankara March 8, 2009. Automakers around the world are in turmoil as consumer demand evaporates in the wake of the global debt crisis.REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey surged 115.8% year-on-year in Sept at 90,619 units, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

In the January-September period, sales rose 75.5% year-on-year, the association also said. It also revised up sales forecast for this year at 700,000-750,000 vehicles.