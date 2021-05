FILE PHOTO: Customers walk amongst cars in an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey jumped 132.4% year-on-year in April to 61,488 units, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.

In the January-April period, sales rose 72.4% year-on-year, the association added.