ISTANBUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 53 percent from a year earlier to 34,346 vehicles in August, Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.

In the January-August period, sales decreased 21 percent year-on-year to 440,428 vehicles, it also said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ali Kucukgocmen)