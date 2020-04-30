Turkish auto sales halved in April, slump expected through June -association

ANKARA, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish automobile and light commercial vehicle sales hit bottom in April at only around 25,000 units due to the coronavirus outbreak, an automotive association said on Thursday, with sales expected to ramp up after June.

Auto sales were 50,008 vehicles in March.

Individual consumers’ demand for cars will pick up quickly after June thanks to cheap credit opportunities, Murat Sahsuvaroglu, the chairman of Turkey’s Authorized Automotive Dealers Association (OYDER), said in an interview.