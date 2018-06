ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 14.8 percent from a year earlier to 72,755 vehicles in May, Turkey’s Automotive Distributors Association said on Monday.

In the January-May period, sales decreased 4.8 percent year-on-year to 302,311 vehicles, it also said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)