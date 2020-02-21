UPDATE 1-Turkish banks hire EY to look into bad-loans asset manager option

(Adds economic context, details on AMC)

By Ebru Tuncay and Jonathan Spicer

ISTANBUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banks have hired Ernst & Young to look into setting up an asset management company (AMC), which would house billions of dollars of bad debt, an idea that has gained traction to help solve a problem rooted in the 2018 currency crisis.

The Banks Association of Turkey confirmed to Reuters on Friday it had hired the accounting firm.

Ernst & Young was hired earlier this month and it aims to publish a preliminary report on the viability of an AMC in March or April, two people familiar with the plan said separately.

One of the sources said some in the banking sector were calling the idea a “mega AMC”, since it would house non-performing loans (NPLs) from an array of Turkish companies including those in the hard-hit construction and energy sectors.

“Ernst & Young has been picked as an advisor for establishing an AMC, and its structure is still under discussion,” said the other source. Banks want it to focus on loans to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) or corporate loans, the person added.

Ernst & Young declined to comment.

Reuters first reported in September that state and private lenders were considering creating an AMC as one option to help clean up some $25 billion in NPLs lingering on their books. The 2018 crisis sliced 30% off the Turkish lira and left many companies unable to service foreign-currency loans.

While the economy has recovered from a brief but sharp recession, Ankara has done little to address the bad debt that economists and bankers say leaves the finance sector vulnerable and keeps capital tied up in unproductive projects.

Stop-start talks among lenders, companies and the Finance Ministry over the last year resulted in the BDDK regulator in September telling banks to provision for losses and reclassify as NPLs 46 billion lira ($7.5 billion) of loans by the end of the year.

While that would have raised Turkey’s overall NPL ratio to 6.3% by the end of 2019, banks did not fully comply and official data showed the year-end ratio was only 5.4%.

Bankers told Reuters the lenders and the BDDK took into account the economic acceleration since September, as well as sharply lower interest rates, that could ease pressure on the indebted companies.

The AMC could replace other ideas that stalled last year including a fund-of-funds for energy debt, said the two sources, who requested anonymity.

Banks could deposit loans in the AMC and also manage it, they said, though details were to be worked out after the Ernst & Young analysis. It was unclear whether the AMC would ultimately be adopted or approved by the government. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler and David Evans)