Turkish banking regulator changes regulation on banks' repo transactions

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog on Wednesday made changes to the regulation on banks’ repo transactions to allow debt instruments issued by the Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) to be considered among financial instruments for repo and reverse repo transactions.

According to the regulation published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, the participation shares of investment funds were added to financial instruments that can be subject to repo and reverse repo transactions by banks.

Debt instruments issued by the TVF, and lease certificates, project-based securities, mortgage-based securities, and hedge funds were excluded from the regulation, the BDDK said.