Turkish banking watchdog raises limit banks' lira transactions abroad

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog said on Monday that it will raise the limit on banks’ Turkish currency placements, depo and repo transactions and loans with foreign financial institutions to 2.5% of their legal capital from 0.5%.
The banking authority said local banks’ overdraft lira loan facilities with foreign financial institutions are not considered part of this limit.
Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun
