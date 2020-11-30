Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkish banking watchdog raises limit banks' lira transactions abroad

By Reuters Staff

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog said on Monday that it will raise the limit on banks’ Turkish currency placements, depo and repo transactions and loans with foreign financial institutions to 2.5% of their legal capital from 0.5%.

The banking authority said local banks’ overdraft lira loan facilities with foreign financial institutions are not considered part of this limit.

