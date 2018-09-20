Turkey says not planning to transfer problem loans to other institutions

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will not transfer problem loans to other institutions, the chairman of the Turkish BDDK banking watchdog said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the unveiling of Turkey’s new economic medium-term programme, Mehmet Ali Akben also said Turkey’s Emlak Bank would take up a more effective role and fill a gap in the real estate sector. He said “serious efforts” were underway on the bank’s model. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)