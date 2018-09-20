FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says not planning to transfer problem loans to other institutions

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will not transfer problem loans to other institutions, the chairman of the Turkish BDDK banking watchdog said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the unveiling of Turkey’s new economic medium-term programme, Mehmet Ali Akben also said Turkey’s Emlak Bank would take up a more effective role and fill a gap in the real estate sector. He said “serious efforts” were underway on the bank’s model. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.