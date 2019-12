ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted as saying on Friday by state broadcaster TRT Haber that state banks will lower their interest rates to single digits before 2020.

Ankara has urged state banks to increase lending to boost economic growth after a currency crisis last year pushed the economy into recession. The central bank has also adjusted reserve requirements to boost credit extension. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)