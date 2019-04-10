Turkey to take steps to strengthen banks' capital -Albayrak

Bonds News
ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday that 28 billion lira ($4.92 billion) of debt securities will be given to state banks as part of a series of measures to strengthen their capital positions.

Announcing a reform package aimed to revive an economy plagued by high inflation and a fragile currency, he said private banks’ capital will also be increased if necessary. Dividend and bonus payments will be limited during a rebalancing period in the economy, he added. ($1 = 5.6897 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

