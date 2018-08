ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banks will not have problems renewing non-deposit funding, the head of the country’s banks association said on Wednesday, as an ongoing sell-off in the lira has raised concern about the outlook for banks.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Huseyin Aydin said banks would also not lose appetite for extending loans. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by David Dolan)