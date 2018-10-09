FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 10:53 AM / in 16 minutes

Turkey's banks to continue to support inflation fight, industry group head says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banks will continue to support the fight against inflation and contribute to lowering interest rates, the head of the national banking association said on Tuesday.

Huseyin Aydin made the comments in Istanbul, speaking at event where Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was due to announce a programme to fight inflation. Annual inflation last month surged to nearly 25 percent last month. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

