Turkey's state banks to extend new loan facilities

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Bank, Vakifbank and Halkbank said on Monday that they will extend new loan facilities with reduced rates, as economic activity steps up following a slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The mortgages for new houses will have up to 15 years maturity and a grace period of up to 12 months, the banks said in a statement, adding that they will extend loans for vehicle purchases, locally manufactured goods and holiday expenses. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

