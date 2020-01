ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The non-performing loans (NPLs) in Turkey’s banking sector rose to 5.33% at the end of 2019, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Thursday, compared to 3.87% a year earlier.

Turkish banks recorded a net profit of 49.75 billion lira ($8.40 billion) last year, down 8.1% year on year, according to BDDK data. ($1 = 5.9208 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)