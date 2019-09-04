Turkish banking sector NPL ratio rises to 4.47% at end-July -watchdog

ANKARA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Turkey’s banking sector stood at 4.47% at the end of July, data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed on Wednesday, compared to 4.36% a month earlier.

The NPL ratio stood at 3.05% in July 2018. The BDDK has estimated the ratio could surge to 6% at the end of the year, while other analysts have made higher estimates.

The total loans in the banking sector stood at 2.49 trillion lira ($432.37 billion) as of end-July, data showed, while the sector’s net profit was at 28.2 billion lira. ($1 = 5.7589 liras) (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)