Financials
September 4, 2019 / 11:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish banking sector NPL ratio rises to 4.47% at end-July -watchdog

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Turkey’s banking sector stood at 4.47% at the end of July, data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed on Wednesday, compared to 4.36% a month earlier.

The NPL ratio stood at 3.05% in July 2018. The BDDK has estimated the ratio could surge to 6% at the end of the year, while other analysts have made higher estimates.

The total loans in the banking sector stood at 2.49 trillion lira ($432.37 billion) as of end-July, data showed, while the sector’s net profit was at 28.2 billion lira. ($1 = 5.7589 liras) (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below