ANKARA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday that Turkish banks will see a “clean slate” in the upcoming period after steps taken to classify more loans as non-performing.

Speaking in Ankara, Albayrak added he thinks the banks will return to providing financing and that the sector is expected to take a proactive role in introducing new tools. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)