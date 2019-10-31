CORRECTED-Turkish state banks to slash corporate loan rates by 200 bps as of Nov.1 -Albayrak

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say bank package will boost employment)

ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish state banks will bring interest rates for corporate financing loans down by 200 basis points to a range of 11-13.5% as of Friday, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

Speaking to business people in the southeastern province of Malatya, Albayrak also said three state banks would implement a package to boost employment, but did not say which banks he was referring to or when the package would be implemented. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)