ANKARA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkey will reduce capital expenditure by 20 percent in 2019 which will support rebalancing in the economy, according to the text of a speech which Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is making to a parliamentary commission.

The budget for next year will allocate 32.8 billion lira ($5.68 billion) to support the real sector, according to the text. ($1 = 5.7775 liras) (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)