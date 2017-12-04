FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says not requesting limit on capital flows
December 4, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in an hour

Turkey's Erdogan says not requesting limit on capital flows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was not requesting a limit on capital flows, clarifying comments he made on Sunday calling on the cabinet to block moves by businessmen “traitors” who tried to move assets abroad.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said businessmen need to show a “domestic, national stance” as Turkey is under attacks aimed at the economy, but there was nothing wrong with sending money abroad for investments. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

