Turkey economic confidence dips a second straight month

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey’s economic confidence index dropped for a second straight month to 86.4 points in December, reflecting a surge in coronavirus cases that brought curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures, according to official data on Tuesday.

The index declined 3.5% month-on-month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. It hit a record low when the pandemic struck earlier this year, recovered for six straight months as measures were eased, and then dipped again in November.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

Turkey’s economy is skidding again due to the new restrictions and higher interest rates meant to rein in double-digit inflation that is expected to edge higher in early 2021. The roller-coaster year saw the economy shrink nearly 10% in the second quarter and expand 6.7% in the third.

The central bank raised its policy rate in the last two months under new Governor Naci Agbal in the face of a record low lira and record high dollarisation.

Consumer prices (CPI) rose 14% in November and could get another boost by a more than 21% rise in minimum wage for 2021. Three bankers, citing the central bank’s previous research, calculate a 10% rise in the wage above CPI could push inflation 120-150 basis points higher next year.

According to estimates from 2016 government data, more than 40% of registered employees earn the minimum wage, which will be 2,825.9 lira ($378.51) next year.

The impact of the rise above inflation will lift both consumer- and producer-price indexes due to higher demand and labour costs, respectively, said Oyak Securities.

($1 = 7.4658 liras)