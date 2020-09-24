Turkish capacity usage rate rises to 74.6% in September - central bank

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s capacity utilisation rate climbed to 74.6% in September from 73.3% a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday, rebounding further from lows which it hit due to measures in the spring to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The rate, which is a measure of how much of the economy’s potential output is being used, has recovered strongly since hitting a decade low of 61.6% in April.