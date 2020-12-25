Turkish cenbank will not use interest rate corridor or sell forex -governor

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2017. Picture taken December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will not use its late liquidity window rate or an interest rate corridor as a replacement for its main policy tool in 2021, Governor Naci Agbal was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Agbal was speaking at a parliamentary commission. The central bank’s Twitter account quoted him as saying the bank will not buy or sell forex to determine an exchange rate.

He added that the bank will aim to increase its forex reserves in a transparent way.