Turkish cenbank governor says price stability main aim, will lead to growth

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s monetary policy decisions will prioritise lasting price stability, which will lead to economic growth by increasing investments and production, Governor Naci Agbal said on Friday.

The central bank shared on Twitter Agbal’s comments during a presentation in a parliamentary commission.

Agbal also explained that price stability meant inflation coming down to such a low level that it no longer plays a role in investment and consumption decisions.