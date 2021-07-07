Turkish cenbank to hold rates after June inflation jump

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at 19% next week and consider smaller than previously expected cuts in the fourth quarter after inflation jumped to a two-year high, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Economists cited energy price hikes and rising producer prices as an upside risk to inflation in the coming months and all 18 poll participants predicted the central bank would keep interest rates steady at the policy committee meeting.

Turkish annual inflation stood at 17.53% in June, after an unexpected dip in May due to a lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. The producer price index rose 4.01% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 42.89%.

The data led economists to forecast smaller than previously anticipated rate cuts by the end of year. According to the 15 respondents in the Reuters poll, the median estimate for the end-year interest rate rose to 17.5% from 16.5% in the previous poll. Forecasts ranged between 14% and 19%.

Last week, Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said in an investor meeting that inflation could rise higher than expected this month and next, but the bank was sticking to the path outlined in its April report in which it forecast that inflation would fall to 12.2% by year-end.

The independence of the central bank has been a main concern for investors in recent years, given that President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described “enemy” of interest rates, abruptly sacked the last three governors.

In the same meeting Kavcioglu also said the policy rate would be set above actual and expected inflation until indicators point to a lasting fall, sources who participated in the meeting said.

In an elevated inflation environment, restoring credibility is important for the central bank, J.P. Morgan said, adding that premature easing could pressure the lira and hurt disinflation as well as short-term growth prospects.

“Following the June data, we have delayed our first rate cut call to October from September. We now see three 50bps cuts instead of three 100bps cuts this year,” it said in a note to clients.

In the poll, three of 18 respondents expected a rate cut in the third quarter while eleven looked to the fourth. Four respondents said they expect no rate cuts this year.

In last month’s poll, seven predicted easing in the third quarter and nine looked to the fourth. There was no estimate for a rate hold until the end of the year.

The central bank will announce its policy decision on July 14 at 1100 GMT.

