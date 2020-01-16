Turkish cenbank: policy stance matches projected disinflation path

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that the current monetary policy stance remains consistent with the projected disinflation path as it lowered its policy rate by 75 basis points.

“The inflation outlook continued to improve and inflation expectations sustained their wide-spread decline,” the bank said in a statement after its monetary policy meeting.

The central bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate to 11.25% from 12%. It has aggressively eased policy since July, when the rate stood at 24%. (Reporting Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)