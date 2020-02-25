Turkish central bank adjusts swap regulations -bankers

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Tuesday tweaked swap regulations to allow the transfer of the unused limit from forex-lira swap auctions to lira swap market transactions, according to a statement sent to bankers and seen by Reuters.

One senior banker said the limit was being transferred from long-term transactions to short-term transactions to meet the demand for short-term swaps. “It provides an opportunity to support liquidity management,” the banker said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)