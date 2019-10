ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Friday that the month-on-month rising trend in energy prices will continue in October with the price hike to electricity prices.

Turkey’s energy regulator earlier this week raised consumer electricity prices by 14.9% as of October due to a rise in costs of electricity provisions. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)