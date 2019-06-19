Tight policies, slower demand support Turkish disinflation -central bank

ISTANBUL, June 19 (Reuters) - A slowdown in Turkish demand and a tight monetary stance supports disinflation, Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday in the minutes of last week’s policy meeting at which it left interest rates unchanged at 24%.

Tight financial conditions have also slowed economic activity, it said. Rising financial volatility, weaker expenditures and slower loan growth have also weighed on domestic demand, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)