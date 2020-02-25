Turkey cenbank chief sees less inflation and more loans

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank chief said the economic recovery is strengthening according to preliminary indicators, and corporate loans should continue rising even as inflation edges down toward the end of the year as forecast.

Governor Murat Uysal said the inflation outlook is “largely in line” with a central bank forecast that it will end 2020 around 8.2%, from just above 12% last month. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans)