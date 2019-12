ANKARA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Saturday it increased reserve requirement ratios for foreign exchange deposits by 200 basis points for all maturity brackets to support financial stability.

“As a result of these revisions, approximately $2.9 billion of forex liquidity will be withdrawn from the market,” it said in a statement.

The revised ratios will be effective immediately, it said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Robert Birsel)